The Roundtable

BIFF/18 - The Berkshire International Film Festival 5/30-6/2

By Joe Donahue
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
BIFF logo 2024

The 18th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival will present another blockbuster weekend line-up of films, events, and very special guests running from May 30 – June 2 in Great Barrington and Lenox, Massachusetts.

Marked with strong international programming and an ongoing commitment to presenting the best in independent film, the festival brings together films, filmmakers, industry professionals and fans for a four-day celebration. The lineup features 24 documentaries, 26 narrative features, 18 short films, and a FREE animated shorts selection for kids.

BIFF films include "Cold Wallet," which was filmed in Lenox and had its premiere at SXSW film festival and "Circumcision," a tragicomedy about an agnostic man (Scott Cohen), whose life is completely falling apart, until he comes to believe that his pre-teen son is capable of saving their family - and maybe much, much more.

The festival will also include: Tribute Night at The Mahaiwe with Oscar-winning screenwriter and director James Ivory.

BIFF Founder and Artistic Director Kelley Vickery, "Cold Wallet" creative force Elizabeth Aspenlieder, and "Circumcision" actor Scott Cohen join us for a preview.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
