BIFF/18 - The Berkshire International Film Festival 5/30-6/2

The 18th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival will present another blockbuster weekend line-up of films, events, and very special guests running from May 30 – June 2 in Great Barrington and Lenox, Massachusetts.

Marked with strong international programming and an ongoing commitment to presenting the best in independent film, the festival brings together films, filmmakers, industry professionals and fans for a four-day celebration. The lineup features 24 documentaries, 26 narrative features, 18 short films, and a FREE animated shorts selection for kids.

BIFF films include "Cold Wallet," which was filmed in Lenox and had its premiere at SXSW film festival and "Circumcision," a tragicomedy about an agnostic man (Scott Cohen), whose life is completely falling apart, until he comes to believe that his pre-teen son is capable of saving their family - and maybe much, much more.

The festival will also include: Tribute Night at The Mahaiwe with Oscar-winning screenwriter and director James Ivory.

BIFF Founder and Artistic Director Kelley Vickery, "Cold Wallet" creative force Elizabeth Aspenlieder, and "Circumcision" actor Scott Cohen join us for a preview.