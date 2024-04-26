© 2024
The Roundtable

"Mystery and Wonder: Highlights from the Illustration Collection" at Norman Rockwell Museum through 6/16

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
Teresa Fasolino Death and the Dancing Footman, 1995 Cover illustration for Death and the Dancing Footman by Ngaio Marsh Norman Rockwell Museum Collection, Gift of Teresa Fasolino, NRM.2018.16.03 ©Teresa Fasolino. All rights reserved.
Teresa Fasolino
Death and the Dancing Footman, 1995
Cover illustration for Death and the Dancing Footman by Ngaio Marsh
Norman Rockwell Museum Collection, Gift of Teresa Fasolino, NRM.2018.16.03
©Teresa Fasolino. All rights reserved.
Joan Hall Kiss of the Spiderwoman, 1987 Book illustration for Booknotes (New York: Book of the Month Club) Collage and ink on paper mounted to illustration board Norman Rockwell Museum Collection, Gift of Joan Hall, NRM.2023.25.09
Joan Hall
Kiss of the Spiderwoman, 1987
Book illustration for Booknotes (New York: Book of the Month Club)
Collage and ink on paper mounted to illustration board
Norman Rockwell Museum Collection, Gift of Joan Hall, NRM.2023.25.09

The exhibition ”Mystery and Wonder: Highlights from the Illustration Collection” opened March 2 at Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

It runs through June 16 and features selected images from Norman Rockwell Museum’s Permanent Collection, which now holds almost 25,000 artworks created by more than 300 illustrators. Included works are cover art for award-winning novels and mysteries, children’s book illustrations inspired by classic tales, fantastical anthropomorphic drawings, and heart-stopping editorial images.

Norman Rockwell Museum Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett and featured artists Teresa Fasolino and Joan Hall join us to tell us more.

Teresa Fasolino is a contemporary American illustrator widely known for her detailed, intriguing mystery novel cover illustrations. She has worked for most of the major magazines, publishers, and advertising agencies, constantly honing her particular, recognizable style of illustrative painting.

Joan Hall is a freelance collage artist and illustrator. Her work has appeared on the cover of Time magazine, in The New York Times, and numerous other publications. Hall’s collages and assemblages have been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide.

The Roundtable artistartpaintercollageillustrationnorman rockwellstephanie plunkettnorman rockwell museumStockbridgeTeresa Fasolinojoan hall
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
