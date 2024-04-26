"Mystery and Wonder: Highlights from the Illustration Collection" at Norman Rockwell Museum through 6/16

Joan Hall

Kiss of the Spiderwoman, 1987

Book illustration for Booknotes (New York: Book of the Month Club)

Collage and ink on paper mounted to illustration board

Norman Rockwell Museum Collection, Gift of Joan Hall, NRM.2023.25.09

The exhibition ”Mystery and Wonder: Highlights from the Illustration Collection” opened March 2 at Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

It runs through June 16 and features selected images from Norman Rockwell Museum’s Permanent Collection, which now holds almost 25,000 artworks created by more than 300 illustrators. Included works are cover art for award-winning novels and mysteries, children’s book illustrations inspired by classic tales, fantastical anthropomorphic drawings, and heart-stopping editorial images.

Norman Rockwell Museum Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett and featured artists Teresa Fasolino and Joan Hall join us to tell us more.

Teresa Fasolino is a contemporary American illustrator widely known for her detailed, intriguing mystery novel cover illustrations. She has worked for most of the major magazines, publishers, and advertising agencies, constantly honing her particular, recognizable style of illustrative painting.

Joan Hall is a freelance collage artist and illustrator. Her work has appeared on the cover of Time magazine, in The New York Times, and numerous other publications. Hall’s collages and assemblages have been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide.