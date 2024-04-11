"Number Our Days: A Photographic Oratorio" premieres at PAC NYC

The Perelman Performing Arts Center, or PAC NYC, is a new home in Manhattan for artists in theater, dance, music, opera, and multi-disciplinary performance from New York and the world. The new building, which opened in the fall, has three intimate, flexible theater spaces which can be combined and configured to create a range of experiences for audiences and artists. Located on the World Trade Center Campus, PAC NYC aims to create community and support the resilience of the city and its people.

This weekend, PAC NYC presents “Number Our Days: A Photographic Oratorio.” With music by Luna Pearl Woolf, a Concept and Libretto by David Van Taylor, “Number Our Days” is based on Jamie Livingston’s 18 year long “Photo Of the Day” project.

As a senior at Bard College in 1979, Jamie Livingston began taking one Polaroid to encapsulate each day. It could be of anything - but it could only be one shot, no re-takes. The 6,735 have been shared online and in a book - capturing the imagination and reality of a time. The last photo captures Jamie on his 41st birthday—the day he died of brain cancer.

This is David Van Taylor’s debut libretto. His acclaimed documentary films include “A Perfect Candidate” and “Good Ol’ Charles Schulz.” Supported by the NEA, the NEH, and the Ford, MacArthur, and Warhol Foundations, David’s work has screened around the world from the Berlinale to Film Forum. His kudos include a duPont-Columbia Silver Baton and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

David Van Taylor was friends with Jaime Livingston in those heady later 20th century days in New York City.