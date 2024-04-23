© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Caleb Eberhardt is the Character Hovstad in the Play "An Enemy of the People" on Broadway

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT
Sarah LaDuke and Caleb Eberhardt
WAMC
Sarah LaDuke and Caleb Everhardt

Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” is about halfway through its strictly limited run at The Circle in the Square Theatre having opened on March 18, the Sam Gold directed production will run through June 23. The Broadway revival has a new script adapted by Amy Herzog and stars Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli as Doctor Thomas Stockman and Mayor Peter Stockman, respectively.

Caleb Eberhardt plays Hovstad, the editor of the town’s newspaper - a character integral to the questions posed by the plot involving character, power, public opinion, and the always nuanced-laden exploration of “the greater good.” Eberhardt made his Broadway debut in Choir Boy in 2018. He was in the films Judas and the Black Messiah and The Subject. He also creates music under the moniker Rosehardt and will release a new record “the worlds gets smaller each day it seems to shrink” in May.

Tags
The Roundtable An Enemy of the PeoplebroadwayCaleb Eberhardt
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More