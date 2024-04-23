Caleb Eberhardt is the Character Hovstad in the Play "An Enemy of the People" on Broadway

Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” is about halfway through its strictly limited run at The Circle in the Square Theatre having opened on March 18, the Sam Gold directed production will run through June 23. The Broadway revival has a new script adapted by Amy Herzog and stars Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli as Doctor Thomas Stockman and Mayor Peter Stockman, respectively.

Caleb Eberhardt plays Hovstad, the editor of the town’s newspaper - a character integral to the questions posed by the plot involving character, power, public opinion, and the always nuanced-laden exploration of “the greater good.” Eberhardt made his Broadway debut in Choir Boy in 2018. He was in the films Judas and the Black Messiah and The Subject. He also creates music under the moniker Rosehardt and will release a new record “the worlds gets smaller each day it seems to shrink” in May.