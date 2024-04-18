2024 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village through 5/5

Hancock Shaker Village is a destination with 20 historic Shaker buildings, and thousands of Shaker artifacts. On the National Historic Register, it is the most comprehensively interpreted Shaker site in the world, and the oldest working farm in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts.

One of HSV’s landmark seasonal events is their Baby Animals festival - this year’s events began last weekend and run through May 5.

Baby Animals gives visitors a chance to meet the newest farm babies each Spring - including lambs, piglets, calves, chicks and kids - and enjoy events and activities throughout the Village, from daily talks about the farm and the Shakers to craft demonstrations or walks along the Farm & Forest Trail.

Pittsfield native, Carrie Holland, took over as interim director and CEO of HSV late last Summer and was given the title officially last Fall.

Carrie met me just outside the village with her kids: 5 year-old Amelia and 4 year-old Max. After getting formal introductions to the kids and their stuffed animals out of the way - we got right down to business.