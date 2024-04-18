© 2024
The Roundtable

2024 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village through 5/5

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:34 AM EDT
Lamb
1 of 7  — Lamb
WAMC
Stormy the Pig
2 of 7  — Stormy the Pig
WAMC
Pile of lambs
3 of 7  — Pile of lambs
WAMC
Calves
4 of 7  — Calves
WAMC
Posing lambs
5 of 7  — Posing lambs
WAMC
Pigs
6 of 7  — Pigs
WAMC
Baby goat kid (Nutmeg's offspring)
7 of 7  — Baby goat kid
WAMC

Hancock Shaker Village is a destination with 20 historic Shaker buildings, and thousands of Shaker artifacts. On the National Historic Register, it is the most comprehensively interpreted Shaker site in the world, and the oldest working farm in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts.

One of HSV’s landmark seasonal events is their Baby Animals festival - this year’s events began last weekend and run through May 5.

Baby Animals gives visitors a chance to meet the newest farm babies each Spring - including lambs, piglets, calves, chicks and kids - and enjoy events and activities throughout the Village, from daily talks about the farm and the Shakers to craft demonstrations or walks along the Farm & Forest Trail.

Pittsfield native, Carrie Holland, took over as interim director and CEO of HSV late last Summer and was given the title officially last Fall.

Carrie met me just outside the village with her kids: 5 year-old Amelia and 4 year-old Max. After getting formal introductions to the kids and their stuffed animals out of the way - we got right down to business.

Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
