Shaker Museum presents the work of Caitlin MacBride in pop-up exhibition "Palm to Poplar" through 4/28 in Kinderhook

Shaker Museum’s first pop-up exhibition of 2024 is entitled “Palm to Poplar: Devotional Labor.” It is an exhibition of original paintings by Caitlin MacBride currently on view in a gallery at Kinderhook Knitting Mill in Kinderhook, New York through April 28.

“Palm to Poplar,” showcases MacBride’s paintings of Shaker objects alongside pieces from Shaker Museum’s archive that have inspired her.

Caitlin MacBride is an artist based in Hudson, NY. Her work has been written about in the New York Times, Modern Painters, Artforum, New York Magazine, and on Vogue.com. She is currently the co-chair of painting for the MFA program at Bard College.

I met artist MacBride and Shaker Museum Director of Collections and Research Jerry Grant in the gallery in Kinderhook.

