© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRUN-FM 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica and WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington are currently off-air due to a power outage. We expect more potential outages due to the weather. Thank you in advance for your patience.
The Roundtable

Shaker Museum presents the work of Caitlin MacBride in pop-up exhibition "Palm to Poplar" through 4/28 in Kinderhook

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 4, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
Two paintings by Caitlin MacBride
Art: Caitlin MacBride; Photos: Alon Koppel

Shaker Museum’s first pop-up exhibition of 2024 is entitled “Palm to Poplar: Devotional Labor.” It is an exhibition of original paintings by Caitlin MacBride currently on view in a gallery at Kinderhook Knitting Mill in Kinderhook, New York through April 28.

“Palm to Poplar,” showcases MacBride’s paintings of Shaker objects alongside pieces from Shaker Museum’s archive that have inspired her.

Caitlin MacBride is an artist based in Hudson, NY. Her work has been written about in the New York Times, Modern Painters, Artforum, New York Magazine, and on Vogue.com. She is currently the co-chair of painting for the MFA program at Bard College.

I met artist MacBride and Shaker Museum Director of Collections and Research Jerry Grant in the gallery in Kinderhook.

Tags
The Roundtable shaker museumartartistpaintingshakersKinderhookcaitlin macbridejerry grant
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More