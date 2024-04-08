© 2024
The Roundtable

Sam Bodary on Hello Emerson's 3rd album "To Keep Him Here"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 8, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Album cover for "To Keep Him Here" by Hello Emerson

The band Hello Emerson was founded in Columbus, Ohio by Sam Emerson Bodary in 2015. The band has won attention with erudite chamber-folk compositions that unwind with vivid imagery and responsive empathetic sentiment.

On March 29 of this year, the group released their third record, “To Keep Him Here” on indie label Anyway Records. The thematic collection of songs serves as a conduit - channeling the thoughts, questions, ideas, and most of all - emotions surrounding a specific event in Sam Bodary’s life.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
