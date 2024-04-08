Sam Bodary on Hello Emerson's 3rd album "To Keep Him Here"

The band Hello Emerson was founded in Columbus, Ohio by Sam Emerson Bodary in 2015. The band has won attention with erudite chamber-folk compositions that unwind with vivid imagery and responsive empathetic sentiment.

On March 29 of this year, the group released their third record, “To Keep Him Here” on indie label Anyway Records. The thematic collection of songs serves as a conduit - channeling the thoughts, questions, ideas, and most of all - emotions surrounding a specific event in Sam Bodary’s life.