"Hell's Kitchen" opens on Broadway 4/20: An interview with book writer Kristoffer Diaz

Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz, along with Tony nominated director Michael Greif and Tony nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown bring their collective talents to the exhilarating new coming-of-age Broadway musical: "Hell's Kitchen."

Keys, who both reworked some of her previously recorded songs and wrote new tracks for the show, teamed up with writer Kristoffer Diaz to create the musical — and they've been working to bring it to Broadway for over a decade. It’s currently in previews at The Schubert Theatre, opening on April 20, after a sold-out and extended-run at The Public Theatre off-Broadway last fall into early this year.

Kristoffer Diaz is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and educator. His play, "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity," was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. As a screenwriter, Kristoffer has developed original television pilots for HBO and FX, written for the first season of Netflix's "Glow," and adapted the musical "Rent" for FOX. Kristoffer teaches playwriting at New York University - working with students in both Tish and Gallatin.