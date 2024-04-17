© 2024
The Roundtable

"Hell's Kitchen" opens on Broadway 4/20: An interview with book writer Kristoffer Diaz

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
Sarah LaDuke and Kristoffer Diaz
WAMC
Sarah LaDuke and Kristoffer Diaz

Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz, along with Tony nominated director Michael Greif and Tony nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown bring their collective talents to the exhilarating new coming-of-age Broadway musical: "Hell's Kitchen."

Keys, who both reworked some of her previously recorded songs and wrote new tracks for the show, teamed up with writer Kristoffer Diaz to create the musical — and they've been working to bring it to Broadway for over a decade. It’s currently in previews at The Schubert Theatre, opening on April 20, after a sold-out and extended-run at The Public Theatre off-Broadway last fall into early this year.

Kristoffer Diaz is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and educator. His play, "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity," was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. As a screenwriter, Kristoffer has developed original television pilots for HBO and FX, written for the first season of Netflix's "Glow," and adapted the musical "Rent" for FOX. Kristoffer teaches playwriting at New York University - working with students in both Tish and Gallatin.

musical theater broadway kristoffer diaz playwright
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
