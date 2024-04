The eclipse is on Monday. But, what to do after? Well, there will be a free eclipse afterparty at The Egg!

Featuring films, live performances, DJs, visual projections and more. With sci-fi movies in one theatre and immersive, atmospheric music in the other, come spend an evening in this one-of-a-kind, concrete ellipsoid venue.

To give us a preview of Eclipse at the Ellipse we welcome the Executive Director of The Egg, Diane Eber.