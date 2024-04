Next Thursday, April 11, The Egg in Albany, NY presents An Evening with Phil Rosenthal of the successful Netflix series - “Somebody Feed Phil.”

Rosenthal is the award-winning creator, executive producer, and host of “Somebody Feed Phil,” and a New York Times Best Selling author. In 1995 he co-created the sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and was the showrunner and executive producer for all of that program’s Emmy award winning run.