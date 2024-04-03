© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

4th Annual Albany Film Festival at UAlbany on 4/6

By Joe Donahue
Published April 3, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Artwork for 4th annual film festival

Legendary actress Jacqueline Bisset and Oscar-winning filmmaker James Ivory headline the 4th annual Albany Film Festival. The all-day event, free and open to the public, will take place from 10:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 6, at the UAlbany Campus Center.

Actors, authors, directors, producers, screenwriters, and movie critics come together with film fans for a full day of screenings and discussions capped by an awards ceremony. For a preview, we welcome Opalka Endowed Director of the NYSWI - Paul Grondahl.

Tags
The Roundtable Albany Film Festivalfilm festivalUAlbanyPaul Grondahl
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More