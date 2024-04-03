4th Annual Albany Film Festival at UAlbany on 4/6

Legendary actress Jacqueline Bisset and Oscar-winning filmmaker James Ivory headline the 4th annual Albany Film Festival. The all-day event, free and open to the public, will take place from 10:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 6, at the UAlbany Campus Center.

Actors, authors, directors, producers, screenwriters, and movie critics come together with film fans for a full day of screenings and discussions capped by an awards ceremony. For a preview, we welcome Opalka Endowed Director of the NYSWI - Paul Grondahl.