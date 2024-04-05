Homemade Theatre presents "The Humans" by Stephen Karam

Home Made Theater’s next production is "The Humans” by Stephen Karam. Performances run April 19 to April 28 at the Dee Sarno Theater at Saratoga Arts in Saratoga Springs, New York.

“The Humans” won the Tony Award for best play in 2016, the 2016 Obie Award for Playwrighting, New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The play centers on the Blake family as Erik Blake brings his Pennsylvanian family to lower Manhattan to his daughter’s apartment to celebrate Thanksgiving. However, the celebration turns to darkness as the Blake family confronts the issues present in their clan like illness, aging, and the economy.

Also coming up for HMT: on Sunday May 19th the 2024 Gala themed “Come to the Garden”. The theme is tied into the last production of the season, “The Secret Garden.” There will be a brunch at The Mansion of Saratoga, raffles, auction items, and performances from “The Secret Garden.”

Joining us to tell us more are Eric Rudy the Executive and Artistic Director of Home Made Theater; Erin Harrington the director of “The Humans;” and David Skeele, the actor playing the role of Erik Blake.