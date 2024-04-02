Ophira Eisenberg at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 4/5

Stand-up comedian and podcast host, Ophira Eisenberg is performing this Friday, April 5 at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York.

Originally from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Ophira graduated with a Cultural Anthropology and Theater degree from McGill University. She now lives in Brooklyn, NY where she is a fixture at New York City’s comedy clubs including the Comedy Cellar, Gotham Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club and Carolines, as well as Brooklyn’s famed performance venues The Bell House, Union Hall, and Littlefield.

A frequent host of The Month, for nine years, ending in 2022, Ophira also hosted NPR’s celebrity-and-song trivia/comedy quiz show “Ask Me Another.” Her current podcast is ““Parenting Is A Joke” co-produced by iHeart Radio and Pretty Good Friends Productions.