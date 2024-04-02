© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Ophira Eisenberg at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 4/5

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 2, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Ophira Eisenberg
ophiraeisenberg.com
Ophira Eisenberg

Stand-up comedian and podcast host, Ophira Eisenberg is performing this Friday, April 5 at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York.

Originally from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Ophira graduated with a Cultural Anthropology and Theater degree from McGill University. She now lives in Brooklyn, NY where she is a fixture at New York City’s comedy clubs including the Comedy Cellar, Gotham Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club and Carolines, as well as Brooklyn’s famed performance venues The Bell House, Union Hall, and Littlefield.

A frequent host of The Month, for nine years, ending in 2022, Ophira also hosted NPR’s celebrity-and-song trivia/comedy quiz show “Ask Me Another.” Her current podcast is ““Parenting Is A Joke” co-produced by iHeart Radio and Pretty Good Friends Productions.

Tags
The Roundtable Ophira Eisenbergcomedystand-up comedyTroy Savings Bank Music Hall
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More