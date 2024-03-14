© 2024
The Roundtable

Noted author and critic Philip Gefter at Triplex Cinema for special screening of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” on 3/16

By Joe Donahue
Published March 14, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT
Book cover for "Cocktails with George and Martha" and movie poster for "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

The Triplex Cinema will present author and cultural critic Philip Gefter along with a screening of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” — Mike Nichol’s award-winning film based on Edward Albee’s play. Gefter will discuss his new book “Cocktails with George and Martha,” recently published to great acclaim by Bloomsbury Press, followed by a book-signing. Joining Gefter for conversation will be Lisa Schwarzbaum, former film critic of Entertainment Weekly Magazine.

The event will take place at the Triplex at 3:00 pm on March 16.

edward albee mike nichols triplex cinema who's afraid of virginia woolf
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
