Noted author and critic Philip Gefter at Triplex Cinema for special screening of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” on 3/16

The Triplex Cinema will present author and cultural critic Philip Gefter along with a screening of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” — Mike Nichol’s award-winning film based on Edward Albee’s play. Gefter will discuss his new book “Cocktails with George and Martha,” recently published to great acclaim by Bloomsbury Press, followed by a book-signing. Joining Gefter for conversation will be Lisa Schwarzbaum, former film critic of Entertainment Weekly Magazine.

The event will take place at the Triplex at 3:00 pm on March 16.