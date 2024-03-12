© 2024
The Roundtable

"In the Blood" Opening the Third Season at Harbinger Theatre

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 12, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT

Harbinger Theatre's third season opener is "In the Blood" by the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright of “Topdog/Underdog,” Suzan-Lori Parks – the production will be the last play performed in the St. Rose Theatre.

Harbinger Theatre presents “In the Blood” by Suzan-Lori Parks at The St. Rose Theatre Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend and next. March 15-24.

"In The Blood" tells the story about a mother, Hester, and her five children. Hester and the children live in poverty, and she is trying to make her children's lives better. Hester seizes the opportunity to receive help from her children's fathers, with hopes that one may help them.

T.J. Collins directs “In the Blood” for Harbinger and he joins us now along with actor Nicole DamaPoleto, who plays Hester.

 

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
