"In the Blood" Opening the Third Season at Harbinger Theatre

Harbinger Theatre's third season opener is "In the Blood" by the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright of “Topdog/Underdog,” Suzan-Lori Parks – the production will be the last play performed in the St. Rose Theatre.

Harbinger Theatre presents “In the Blood” by Suzan-Lori Parks at The St. Rose Theatre Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend and next. March 15-24.

"In The Blood" tells the story about a mother, Hester, and her five children. Hester and the children live in poverty, and she is trying to make her children's lives better. Hester seizes the opportunity to receive help from her children's fathers, with hopes that one may help them.

T.J. Collins directs “In the Blood” for Harbinger and he joins us now along with actor Nicole DamaPoleto, who plays Hester.



