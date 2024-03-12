Loose Cattle at The Linda March 15

The members of New Orleans-based Americana band Loose Cattle have separately, or collectively, made music with luminaries like Alex Chilton, Bob Mould, Allen Touissaint, Pete Townshend, Frank Black, The Iguanas, The Breeders, Goldfinger, The Whiskey Gentry, Tav Falco, and Teenage Fanclub. At one time or another in their separate lives, they’ve won a Grammy Award, two Tony Awards, multiple Big Easy and Best of The Beat Awards, and shown up on Broadway, in film and television, and on glossy magazine pages.

Loose Cattle will be at The Linda- WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio on Friday, March 15.

Band founders and double-barreled frontpersons Kimberly Kaye and Michael Cerveris present Americana music for the people America keeps forgetting, who have no intention of remaining unheard.

Michael Cerveris joins us. His television credits include “The Gilded Age,” “Mindhunter,” “Gotham,” “The Tick,” “The Good Wife,” “Treme,” and “Fringe.” He’s won two Tony Awards for his Broadway performances in “Assassins” and “Fun Home” and he was nominated for his work in “The Who’s Tommy,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Lovemusik,” and “Evita.”