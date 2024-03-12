© 2024
The Roundtable

Loose Cattle at The Linda March 15

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 12, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

The members of New Orleans-based Americana band Loose Cattle have separately, or collectively, made music with luminaries like Alex Chilton, Bob Mould, Allen Touissaint, Pete Townshend, Frank Black, The Iguanas, The Breeders, Goldfinger, The Whiskey Gentry, Tav Falco, and Teenage Fanclub. At one time or another in their separate lives, they’ve won a Grammy Award, two Tony Awards, multiple Big Easy and Best of The Beat Awards, and shown up on Broadway, in film and television, and on glossy magazine pages.

Loose Cattle will be at The Linda- WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio on Friday, March 15.

Band founders and double-barreled frontpersons Kimberly Kaye and Michael Cerveris present Americana music for the people America keeps forgetting, who have no intention of remaining unheard.

Michael Cerveris joins us. His television credits include “The Gilded Age,” “Mindhunter,” “Gotham,” “The Tick,” “The Good Wife,” “Treme,” and “Fringe.” He’s won two Tony Awards for his Broadway performances in “Assassins” and “Fun Home” and he was nominated for his work in “The Who’s Tommy,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Lovemusik,” and “Evita.”

 

Loose Cattle the linda michael cerveris
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
