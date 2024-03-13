Grammy Award winner Zakir Hussain performing 3/23 at SPAC's Spa Little Theater

The pre-eminent classical tabla virtuoso of our time, Zakir Hussain, will be performing with his ensemble on Saturday, March 23 at the Spa Little Theatre at SPAC. Hussain is appreciated both in the field of percussion and in the music world at large as an international phenomenon.

Hussain will lead his ensemble TISRA (three) with two of India’s finest young musicians, showcasing rich folk and classical traditions, this unique trio is comprised of tabla, sarangi, and bansuri (bamboo flute), a combination not often heard.

This colorful mix is combined with Indian classical music and the rich rhythm repertoire of Punjab. We welcome Kahir Hussain to the RT this morning.