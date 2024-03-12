© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Bennington Bookshop

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 12, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
Assorted publishers

This week's Book Picks lists comes from Mike Hare from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York. As well as Phil Lewis of the Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont.

Mike Hare:

  • The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson
  • Small Things Like These; Foster; So Late in the Day by Claire Keegan
  • Charlie Hustle by Keith O'Brien
  • In the Act by Rachel Ingalls
  • A Fever in the Heartland by Timothy Egan
  • Lexington by Kim Wickens

Phil Lewis:

  • Lilith by Eric Rickstad
  • Fourteen Days by Margaret Atwood & Douglas Preston
  • Sandwich by Catherine Newman
  • The Hunter by Tana French
  • Long Island by Colm Toibin

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
