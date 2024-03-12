Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Bennington Bookshop
This week's Book Picks lists comes from Mike Hare from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York. As well as Phil Lewis of the Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont.
Mike Hare:
- The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson
- Small Things Like These; Foster; So Late in the Day by Claire Keegan
- Charlie Hustle by Keith O'Brien
- In the Act by Rachel Ingalls
- A Fever in the Heartland by Timothy Egan
- Lexington by Kim Wickens
Phil Lewis:
- Lilith by Eric Rickstad
- Fourteen Days by Margaret Atwood & Douglas Preston
- Sandwich by Catherine Newman
- The Hunter by Tana French
- Long Island by Colm Toibin