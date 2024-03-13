© 2024
The Roundtable

Capital Regional Language Center celebrates over 20 years of language education

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 13, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT
Capital Region Language Center instructor collage
Provided
Kim Andersen (Founder/Director, Capital Region Language Center/Spanish); Sabra Sanwal (French); Xuehan Liu (Mandarin Chinese), Miriam Rogers (Spanish)

Capital Region Language Center is the area's largest local world language instruction school. Over the past 20 years, the school has grown from two Spanish classes a week to a team of 30 teachers, providing instruction in 13 languages, including: American Sign Language (ASL); Arabic; Chinese; English; French; German; Japanese; Korean; Latin and Portuguese (both Brazilian and European) and Spanish. They also provide communication workshops for organizations and employers.

Capital Region Language Center offers classes from toddler to senior citizens. They teach in-person, online and hybrid. They are headquartered off Wolf Road in Albany, but teach all over the area. Capital Region Language Center celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023

We're joined by the school's founder, director and teacher Kim Andersen, Miriam Rogers, who teaches Spanish; Sabra Sanwal, who teaches French; and Xuehan Liu, who teaches Mandarin Chinese.

CRLC will host a virtual information session on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
