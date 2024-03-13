Capital Regional Language Center celebrates over 20 years of language education

Capital Region Language Center is the area's largest local world language instruction school. Over the past 20 years, the school has grown from two Spanish classes a week to a team of 30 teachers, providing instruction in 13 languages, including: American Sign Language (ASL); Arabic; Chinese; English; French; German; Japanese; Korean; Latin and Portuguese (both Brazilian and European) and Spanish. They also provide communication workshops for organizations and employers.

Capital Region Language Center offers classes from toddler to senior citizens. They teach in-person, online and hybrid. They are headquartered off Wolf Road in Albany, but teach all over the area. Capital Region Language Center celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023

We're joined by the school's founder, director and teacher Kim Andersen, Miriam Rogers, who teaches Spanish; Sabra Sanwal, who teaches French; and Xuehan Liu, who teaches Mandarin Chinese.

CRLC will host a virtual information session on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.