Alturas Duo Joins Albany Pro Musica for "Oceana" at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Composers have, for centuries, drawn inspiration from the immense beauty, power, and vastness of the seas. The acclaimed Alturas Duo joins Albany Pro Musica for Oceana on Sunday, March 3rd at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall at 3:00 PM.

Oceana is a work for chorus, guitar, charango, and viola by contemporary composer and guitarist Javier Farías. The work sets the poetry of Pablo Neruda to music and evokes the wonders of the ocean. The first half will include diverse works by Hoffman, Barnum, Orlovich, and others which pay musical homage to the seas.

To tell us more we welcome Artistic Director José Daniel Flores-Caraballo and Javier Farias to the RT this morning.