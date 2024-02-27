© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books

By Joe Donahue
Published February 27, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

This week's Book Picks lists comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY.

List:

  • Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D' by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina
  • Mrs. Lowe-Porter by Jo Salas
  • My Beloved Life by Amitava Kumar
  • Luigi, the Spider Who Wanted to Be a Kitten by Michelle Knudsen illustrated by Kevin Hawkes
  • Between Two Brothers by Crystal Allen
  • Ferris by Kate DiCamillo
  • Force of Nature: A Novel of Rachel Carson by Ann E. Burg
  • One Big Open Sky by Lesa Cline-Ransome

 

Oblong Books
