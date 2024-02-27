Book Picks - Oblong Books
This week's Book Picks lists comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY.
List:
- Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D' by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina
- Mrs. Lowe-Porter by Jo Salas
- My Beloved Life by Amitava Kumar
- Luigi, the Spider Who Wanted to Be a Kitten by Michelle Knudsen illustrated by Kevin Hawkes
- Between Two Brothers by Crystal Allen
- Ferris by Kate DiCamillo
- Force of Nature: A Novel of Rachel Carson by Ann E. Burg
- One Big Open Sky by Lesa Cline-Ransome