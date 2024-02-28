© 2024
Pets and Vets with Dr. Kris Dallas and Dr. Susan Sikule 2/28/24

Published February 28, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
We welcome back Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Guilderland, New York and Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Sikule began Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in 1994, filling a niche in the community to care for feline patients in the capital district. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, College of Veterinary Medicine, after completing her undergraduate at the University of Rochester. She has specific interests in internal medicine, soft tissue surgery, and holistic medicine including acupuncture.

Based in Saratoga Springs, NY, Dr. Kristina Dallas is a holistic veterinarian who uses a variety of modalities to optimize your pets' health, no matter their life stages. Dr. Kris works to provide individualized holistic care for small and large animal companions.

