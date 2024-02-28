© 2024
The Roundtable

Ijeoma Oluo's "Be A Revolution"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

In the #1 “New York Times” bestseller “So You Want To Talk About Race” Ijeoma Oluo offered a vital guide for how to talk about important issues of race and racism in society. In the book “Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy Of White Male America” she discussed the ways in which white male supremacy had an impact on our systems, our culture, and our lives throughout American history.

But now that we better understand these systems of oppression the question is this “What can we do about them?” With the new book “Be A Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression And Changing The World- And How You Can, Too” Oluo aims to show how people across America are working to create real positive change in our structures. Looking at many of our most powerful systems like education, media, labor, health, housing, policing, and more.

She highlights what people are doing to create change for intersectional racial equity. She also illustrates various ways in which the reader can find entryways into change in these same areas. Or can bring some of this important work being done elsewhere to where they live.

Ijeoma Oluo is an American writer, and we welcome her to the RT.

The Roundtable ijeoma oluobookanti-racist activismamerica
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
