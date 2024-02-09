A big pretty white plane with red stripes: David Zucker and Jim Abrahams discuss the making of "Airplane!"

"Surely You Can't Be Serious, The True Story of Airplane!" is the name of a new book by David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker - the trio who wrote and directed "Airplane!"

The book tells the true story of the 1980 hit comedy, the first-ever oral history of the making of Airplane! by the creators, and of the beginnings of the ZAZ trio (Zucker, Abrahams, Zucker) – charting the rise of their comedy troupe Kentucky Fried Theater in Madison, Wisconsin all the way to premiere night.

Four decades after its release, "Airplane!" continues to make new generations laugh. Its many one-liners and visual gags have worked their way into the mainstream culture.

We are joined by the ZA is ZAZ – David Zucker and Jim Abrahams.