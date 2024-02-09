© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

A big pretty white plane with red stripes: David Zucker and Jim Abrahams discuss the making of "Airplane!"

Published February 9, 2024 at 11:25 AM EST
Book cover for "Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!"
St. Martin's Press

"Surely You Can't Be Serious, The True Story of Airplane!" is the name of a new book by David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker - the trio who wrote and directed "Airplane!"

The book tells the true story of the 1980 hit comedy, the first-ever oral history of the making of Airplane! by the creators, and of the beginnings of the ZAZ trio (Zucker, Abrahams, Zucker) – charting the rise of their comedy troupe Kentucky Fried Theater in Madison, Wisconsin all the way to premiere night.

Four decades after its release, "Airplane!" continues to make new generations laugh. Its many one-liners and visual gags have worked their way into the mainstream culture.

We are joined by the ZA is ZAZ – David Zucker and Jim Abrahams.

Tags
The Roundtable comedyfilmmakerairplane
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Bookstore in Lenox Event 2/9: "Fourteen Days"
    Joe Donahue
    Three contributors will be celebrating the release of the book, "Fourteen Days" this Friday, February 9th at 6PM at the Bookstore in Lenox. Roxanna Robinson, Rachel Vail, and Mary Pope Osborne will be in attendance.
  • Isaac Julien, The North Star (Lessons of the Hour), 2019, framed photograph on gloss inkjet paper mounted on aluminum, 63 x 84 inches, courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro, London/Venice
    The Roundtable
    Spring 2024 at The Tang
    Joe Donahue
    The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College kicks off its spring semester this week with two events: the seventh-annual Winter/Miller Lecture on Thursday and a spring opening reception on Saturday.The Winter/Miller Lecture features acclaimed multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas. She is known for her monumental portraits of Black women that critique standard ideas about beauty, race, and gender. Her work has been shown at museums around the world, including at the Tang. The Lecture is at 6pm on Thursday.
  • Pictured: Peggy Pharr Wilson and Matt Neely 10X10 2021 People Will Talk by Scott Mullen Directed by Matthew Penn
    The Roundtable
    13th Annual Barrington Stage 10X10 New Play Festival
    Joe Donahue
    Barrington Stage Company will present their 13th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival, part of the 2024 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York. As well as Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY
  • Joe Donahue, Matthew Klane, Daniel Killion
    The Roundtable
    "Portrait of a Bank Robber" event at Northshire: Part 2
    Joe Donahue
    Artist, small-business owner, and formerly incarcerated bank robber, Daniel Killion has a new book, "Portrait of a Bank Robber." In the mid-'90s, pre-consciously aware of "wage slavery" and "systemic racism," and after seeing the iconic film Point Break, he is inspired to rob banks. It's a romantic life-defining spree that ends in Danny (alias: Paul Blackman) inevitably getting "busted."With a 13-year sentence, it was hard for Killion to imagine life outside of prison, but there’s one thing that he says saved him: his love for art. Through Connecticut’s Community Partners in Action, Killion redirected his frustration into creativity with their prison arts program.Daniel Killion joins us with co-author Matthew Klane to discuss his memoir.
  • So Fetch - Mean Girls event at Tinker Street - artwork
    The Roundtable
    "Fetch" did, in fact, happen: Mean Girls book event in Woodstock 2/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Wednesday at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, New York, presumably wearing pink, Sari Botton will be in conversation with Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the New York Times best-selling author of “So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls (and Why We’re Still so Obsessed with It). Books will be available from The Golden Notebook. The event will include clips from the 2004 hit film, “Mean Girls,” adapted from Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” into a razor-sharp comedy by living legend Tina Fey - who also helped adapt it into a Broadway musical and a new musical movie which was released last month.
Load More