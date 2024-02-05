"Fetch" did happen, didn't it?: Mean Girls book event in Woodstock 2/7

This Wednesday at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, New York, presumably wearing pink, Sari Botton will be in conversation with Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the New York Times best-selling author of “So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls (and Why We’re Still so Obsessed with It). Books will be available from The Golden Notebook. The event will include clips from the 2004 hit film, “Mean Girls,” adapted from Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” into a razor-sharp comedy by living legend Tina Fey - who also helped adapt it into a Broadway musical and a new musical movie which was released last month.

Jennifer Keishin Armstrong has made a career out of investigating why pop culture matters. She has written eight books, including the New York Times bestsellers “Seinfeldia,” “When Women Invented Television,” and “Sex and the City and Us.”

Sari Botton is a bestselling writer, editor, and teacher living in Kingston, New York. In 2022, she published her debut memoir, “And You May Find Yourself: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo.” She is the editor-in-chief of Oldster Magazine - a 2023 featured Substack that explores what it means to travel through time in a human body—of any gender, at every phase of life.