© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Fetch" did happen, didn't it?: Mean Girls book event in Woodstock 2/7

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 5, 2024 at 11:11 AM EST
So Fetch - Mean Girls event at Tinker Street - artwork

This Wednesday at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, New York, presumably wearing pink, Sari Botton will be in conversation with Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the New York Times best-selling author of “So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls (and Why We’re Still so Obsessed with It). Books will be available from The Golden Notebook. The event will include clips from the 2004 hit film, “Mean Girls,” adapted from Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” into a razor-sharp comedy by living legend Tina Fey - who also helped adapt it into a Broadway musical and a new musical movie which was released last month.

Jennifer Keishin Armstrong has made a career out of investigating why pop culture matters. She has written eight books, including the New York Times bestsellers “Seinfeldia,” “When Women Invented Television,” and “Sex and the City and Us.”

Sari Botton is a bestselling writer, editor, and teacher living in Kingston, New York. In 2022, she published her debut memoir, “And You May Find Yourself: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo.” She is the editor-in-chief of Oldster Magazine - a 2023 featured Substack that explores what it means to travel through time in a human body—of any gender, at every phase of life.

Tags
The Roundtable Mean Girlscomedywomenfeminismtina feysari bottonjennifer keishin armstrong
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More