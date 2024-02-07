© 2024
The Roundtable

Spring 2024 at The Tang

By Joe Donahue
Published February 7, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST
Isaac Julien, The North Star (Lessons of the Hour), 2019, framed photograph on gloss inkjet paper mounted on aluminum, 63 x 84 inches, courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro, London/Venice
courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro, London/Venice
Isaac Julien, The North Star (Lessons of the Hour), 2019, framed photograph on gloss inkjet paper mounted on aluminum, 63 x 84 inches

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College kicks off its spring semester this week with two events: the seventh-annual Winter/Miller Lecture on Thursday and a spring opening reception on Saturday.

The Winter/Miller Lecture features acclaimed multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas. She is known for her monumental portraits of Black women that critique standard ideas about beauty, race, and gender. Her work has been shown at museums around the world, including at the Tang. The Lecture is at 6pm on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Tang invites the public to celebrate its exhibitions with a public reception that runs from 5 to 6:30 pm. New exhibitions are:

• Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour

• Studio/Archive

• Abject Anatomy

• Elevator Music 48: Alone, only in flesh

During the reception, Elevator Music artists Antonius-Tín Bui and Theresa-Xuan Bui will give a drop-in, interactive performance in which they’ll give visitors poems in red envelopes, in the spirit of Lunar New Year, and ask visitors to write an offering in return.

With us today is Dayton Director of The Tang, Ian Berry.

