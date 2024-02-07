Bookstore in Lenox Event 2/9: "Fourteen Days"

Fourteen Days is a collaborative novel from the Authors Guild, with an unusual twist: each character in this diverse, eccentric cast of New York neighbors has been secretly written by a different, major literary voice—from Margaret Atwood and Celeste Ng to Tommy Orange and John Grisham.

Three contributors will be celebrating the release of the book this Friday, February 9th at 6PM at the Bookstore in Lenox. Roxanna Robinson, Douglas Preston, and Mary Pope Osborne will be in attendance – to tell us more this morning – we welcome co-editor Douglas Preston, Rachel Vail and. Mary Pop Osbourne.