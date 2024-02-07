© 2024
The Roundtable

Bookstore in Lenox Event 2/9: "Fourteen Days"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 7, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

Fourteen Days is a collaborative novel from the Authors Guild, with an unusual twist: each character in this diverse, eccentric cast of New York neighbors has been secretly written by a different, major literary voice—from Margaret Atwood and Celeste Ng to Tommy Orange and John Grisham.

Three contributors will be celebrating the release of the book this Friday, February 9th at 6PM at the Bookstore in Lenox. Roxanna Robinson, Douglas Preston, and Mary Pope Osborne will be in attendance – to tell us more this morning – we welcome co-editor Douglas Preston, Rachel Vail and. Mary Pop Osbourne.

 

The Roundtable bookbookstore in lenoxRoxanna Robinsonmary pope osborneDouglas Preston
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
