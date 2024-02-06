Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York. As well as Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY
Kira Winzer:
- The Storm We Made, by Vanessa Chan
- Come and Get It, by Kiley Reid
- Good Material, by Dolly Alderton
- More by, Molly Roden Winter
- Cranky, by Phuc Tran and Pete Oswald
- The Adversary, by Michael Crummey
- Small World, by Laura Zigman
- My Last Innocent Year, by Daisy Alpert Florin
Lily Bartels:
- The General and Julia, by Jon Clinch
- The Bullet Swallower, by Elizabeth Gonzalez James
- The Warm Hands of Ghosts, by Katherine Arden
- The Thefts of the Mona Lisa: The Complete Story of the World's Most Famous Artwork, by Noah Charney
- Cunk on Everything: The Encyclopedia Philomena, by Philomena Cunk