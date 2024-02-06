© 2024
Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published February 6, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York. As well as Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY

Kira Winzer:

  • The Storm We Made, by Vanessa Chan
  • Come and Get It, by Kiley Reid
  • Good Material, by Dolly Alderton
  • More by, Molly Roden Winter
  • Cranky, by Phuc Tran and Pete Oswald
  • The Adversary, by Michael Crummey
  • Small World, by Laura Zigman
  • My Last Innocent Year, by Daisy Alpert Florin

Lily Bartels:

  • The General and Julia, by Jon Clinch
  • The Bullet Swallower, by Elizabeth Gonzalez James
  • The Warm Hands of Ghosts, by Katherine Arden
  • The Thefts of the Mona Lisa: The Complete Story of the World's Most Famous Artwork, by Noah Charney
  • Cunk on Everything: The Encyclopedia Philomena, by Philomena Cunk

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
