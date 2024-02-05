"Portrait of a Bank Robber" event at Northshire: Part 2

Artist, small-business owner, and formerly incarcerated bank robber, Daniel Killion has a new book, "Portrait of a Bank Robber." In the mid-'90s, pre-consciously aware of "wage slavery" and "systemic racism," and after seeing the iconic film Point Break, he is inspired to rob banks. It's a romantic life-defining spree that ends in Danny (alias: Paul Blackman) inevitably getting "busted."

With a 13-year sentence, it was hard for Killion to imagine life outside of prison, but there’s one thing that he says saved him: his love for art. Through Connecticut’s Community Partners in Action, Killion redirected his frustration into creativity with their prison arts program.

Daniel Killion and Matthew Klane will be talking about the book at Northshire Saratoga on Wednesday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m.