© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Portrait of a Bank Robber" event at Northshire: Part 2

By Joe Donahue
Published February 5, 2024 at 11:57 AM EST
Joe Donahue, Matthew Klane, Daniel Killion
Sarah LaDuke
/
WAMC
Joe Donahue, Matthew Klane, Daniel Killion in Studio A at WAMC

Artist, small-business owner, and formerly incarcerated bank robber, Daniel Killion has a new book, "Portrait of a Bank Robber." In the mid-'90s, pre-consciously aware of "wage slavery" and "systemic racism," and after seeing the iconic film Point Break, he is inspired to rob banks. It's a romantic life-defining spree that ends in Danny (alias: Paul Blackman) inevitably getting "busted."

With a 13-year sentence, it was hard for Killion to imagine life outside of prison, but there’s one thing that he says saved him: his love for art. Through Connecticut’s Community Partners in Action, Killion redirected his frustration into creativity with their prison arts program.

Daniel Killion and Matthew Klane will be talking about the book at Northshire Saratoga on Wednesday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Tags
The Roundtable northshire bookstorebank robberartist
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • So Fetch - Mean Girls event at Tinker Street - artwork
    The Roundtable
    "Fetch" did happen, didn't it?: Mean Girls book event in Woodstock 2/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Wednesday at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, New York, presumably wearing pink, Sari Botton will be in conversation with Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the New York Times best-selling author of “So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls (and Why We’re Still so Obsessed with It). Books will be available from The Golden Notebook. The event will include clips from the 2004 hit film, “Mean Girls,” adapted from Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” into a razor-sharp comedy by living legend Tina Fey - who also helped adapt it into a Broadway musical and a new musical movie which was released last month.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    2/2/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Founder of Capital District Latinos Dan Irizarry, and Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti.
  • Sarah LaDuke and Al Olender - 2024
    The Roundtable
    Singer-Songwriter Al Olender invites you to feel your feelings at her Alentine's Day show at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, NY
    Sarah LaDuke
    Singer-songwriter and Kingston, New York resident, Al Olender, joined us in studio to talk about her debut full-length album “Easy Crier,” recent singles, and fill us in on the deal with her Alentine’s Day show at The Old Dutch Church on February 9.
  • The Roundtable
    Meet the Panelist: Mike Spain - Part 2
    Joe Donahue
    "Meet the Panelist" is a sporadic segment where we have in depth discussions with Roundtable Panelists to learn about their lives, careers and how they arrive at their various points of view. In this segment, we talk to Mike Spain former Associate Editor of the Times Union.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    2/5/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
Load More