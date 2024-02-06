© 2024
The Roundtable

13th Annual Barrington Stage 10X10 New Play Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published February 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST
Barrington Stage Company will present their 13th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival, part of the 2024 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival.

The Berkshire Theatre Award-Winning 10X10 New Play Festival will be presented at the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center with performances February 15 through March 10, 2024. There are ten more 10-minute plays by 10 playwrights for 100 minutes of joy!

The 10X10 New Play Festival cast features 10X10 veterans Matt Neely, BSC Associate Artist Peggy Pharr Wilson and Robert Zukerman. We welcome them to the RT.

 

