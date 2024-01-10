© 2024
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony presents Steinke, Mozart, and More at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall 1/13-14

By Joe Donahue
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony will showcase two of Mozart’s greatest works, Haydn’s Symphony No. 80, and a world premiere by Harriet Steinke on Saturday, January 13th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 14 at 3 p.m. at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Albany Symphony’s “Steinke + Mozart & More from 1784” in January will Delight Music Lovers with Beautiful Classics and a World Premiere. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 19 and selections from Marriage of Figaro will feature renowned fortepianist Yi-heng Yang and singers from The Juilliard School.

wolfgang amadeus mozart Mozart composer classical music Harriet Steinke haydn
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
