Albany Symphony presents Steinke, Mozart, and More at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall 1/13-14

Albany Symphony’s “Steinke + Mozart & More from 1784” in January will Delight Music Lovers with Beautiful Classics and a World Premiere. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 19 and selections from Marriage of Figaro will feature renowned fortepianist Yi-heng Yang and singers from The Juilliard School.