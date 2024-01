Long-time lobbyist for the Retail Council of New York, Ted Potrikus, will tell us about his new book, “Lobbying 101: What Is It, Exactly, That You Do?” about his experiences as a lobbyist in Albany.The book takes the reader through a three-decade career as a lobbyist in New York State to show why, despite its bad rap, the practice is indeed a critical component of sound public policy.

Listen • 22:54