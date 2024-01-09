© 2024
The Roundtable

Alexis Soloski's "Here in the Dark"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST
MacMillan

Alexis Soloski is a prize-winning New York Times culture reporter and a former lead theater critic at The Village Voice. She has taught at Barnard College and at Columbia University, where she earned her PhD in theater. "Here in the Dark" is her first novel.

Vivian Parry likes the dark. A former actress, she now works as the junior theater critic at a major Manhattan magazine. Her nights are spent beyond the lights, in a reserved seat, giving herself over to the shows she loves. By day, she savages them, with words sharper than a knife.

Angling for a promotion, she reluctantly agrees to an interview, a conversation that reveals secrets she thought she had long since buried. Then her interviewer disappears and she learns―from his devastated fiancée―that she was the last person to have seen him alive. When the police refuse to investigate, Vivian does what she promised herself she would never do again: she plays a part.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/9/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and Political Consultant and lobbyist Libby Post. Grace Kwaitkowski also participates in today's show.
  • The Roundtable
    Battenkill Chorale presents "From Light to Night" Concert
    Joe Donahue
    On Sunday afternoon, January 14, at 4:00 PM in Zankel Hall at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, The Battenkill Chorale will present “From Light to Night” featuring John Rutter’s “Requiem” scored for chorus, soprano solo, and chamber ensemble.Gene Marie Callahan is the conductor and Artistic Director. She was the organist and choir director for the First Congregational Church (Old First Church) in Bennington, Vermont, and is a Lecturer in Creative Arts at Siena College where she directs the chorus and teaches Basics of Singing.
  • The Roundtable
    What is lobbying, anyway?
    Joe Donahue
    Long-time lobbyist for the Retail Council of New York, Ted Potrikus, will tell us about his new book, “Lobbying 101: What Is It, Exactly, That You Do?” about his experiences as a lobbyist in Albany.The book takes the reader through a three-decade career as a lobbyist in New York State to show why, despite its bad rap, the practice is indeed a critical component of sound public policy.
  • The Roundtable
    George Schlatter looks back at a life in comedic television in "Still Laughing"
    Joe Donahue
    Already a well-regarded producer of television specials and variety shows by 1967, George Schlatter pitched to NBC an idea that was a radical departure: a comedy special inspired by the hippie counter-culture, one which would take the idea of sit-ins, love-ins, and be-ins, and manifest that politicized, sexualized, consciousness-raising energy into comedic sketches. The special, Laugh-in, was so successful it became a regular television series, running from January 1968 to March 1973 and eventually becoming the #1 show on TV.Schlatter new book, "Still Laughing," features never-before-told backstories from the creation of one of the most beloved shows in television history.
  • The Roundtable
    "The Lost Van Gogh" - Jonathan Santlofer at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY on 1/17
    Joe Donahue
    Artist, legal counterfeiter, and award winning author Jonathan Santlofer brings us "The Lost Van Gogh," a thriller of masterpieces, masterminds and the mysterious underbelly of the art world. It is a sequel to "The Last Mona Lisa." In "The Lost Van Gogh," Santlofer reintroduces readers to Luke Perone, hero of "The Last Mona Lisa," and a descendant of the man who stole the Mona Lisa from the Louvre in 1911. Jonathan will be at the Northshire bookstore, in Saratoga Springs, New York at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17.
