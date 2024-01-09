Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
Beautyland by Marie-Helen Bertino
All Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
Catskill Creatures by Nancy Furstinger
Molly by Blake Butler
You Only Call Me When You're In Trouble by Stephen McCauley
My Greenwich Village: Bob, Dave and Me by Terry Thal
Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine by Mark Davidson and Parker Fishel
Erasure by Percival Everett
What You Need to Be Warm by Neil Gaiman
Art of the Chicken by Jacques Pepin