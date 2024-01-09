Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

Beautyland by Marie-Helen Bertino

All Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

Catskill Creatures by Nancy Furstinger

Molly by Blake Butler

You Only Call Me When You're In Trouble by Stephen McCauley

My Greenwich Village: Bob, Dave and Me by Terry Thal

Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine by Mark Davidson and Parker Fishel

Erasure by Percival Everett

What You Need to Be Warm by Neil Gaiman

Art of the Chicken by Jacques Pepin