Documentary "Hudson, America" now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Kanopy

By Sarah LaDuke
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:45 AM EST

From 2016-2022, filmmakers Zuzka Kurtz and Geoffrey Hug documented six 1st generation Bangladeshi immigrants from Hudson, NY as they graduated high school and journeyed to colleges around the northeast. The unexpected political events of those years propelled the students to confront anti-immigrant sentiments, the #MeToo movement, forbidden love, and their parents’ idea of “The American Dream.”

The resulting documentary film “Hudson, America” The resulting documentary film “Hudson, America” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Kanopy.

The Roundtable hudsonfilmmakerBangladeshimmigrationstudentsgenerationsislam
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
