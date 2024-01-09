Documentary "Hudson, America" now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Kanopy

From 2016-2022, filmmakers Zuzka Kurtz and Geoffrey Hug documented six 1st generation Bangladeshi immigrants from Hudson, NY as they graduated high school and journeyed to colleges around the northeast. The unexpected political events of those years propelled the students to confront anti-immigrant sentiments, the #MeToo movement, forbidden love, and their parents’ idea of “The American Dream.”

The resulting documentary film "Hudson, America" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Kanopy.