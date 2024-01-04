"The Lost Van Gogh" - Jonathan Santlofer at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY on 1/17

Artist, legal counterfeiter, and award winning author Jonathan Santlofer brings us "The Lost Van Gogh," a thriller of masterpieces, masterminds and the mysterious underbelly of the art world. It is a sequel to "The Last Mona Lisa." In "The Lost Van Gogh," Santlofer reintroduces readers to Luke Perone, hero of "The Last Mona Lisa," and a descendant of the man who stole the Mona Lisa from the Louvre in 1911.

Jonathan will be at the Northshire bookstore, in Saratoga Springs, New York at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17. He and S.J. Rozan will discuss their latest books. Rozan’s "The Mayors of New York" follows the mystery behind the disappearance of the teenage son of the mayor of New York.