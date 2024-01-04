© 2024
"The Lost Van Gogh" - Jonathan Santlofer at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY on 1/17

By Joe Donahue
Published January 4, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST
Sourcebooks Landmark

Artist, legal counterfeiter, and award winning author Jonathan Santlofer brings us "The Lost Van Gogh," a thriller of masterpieces, masterminds and the mysterious underbelly of the art world. It is a sequel to "The Last Mona Lisa." In "The Lost Van Gogh," Santlofer reintroduces readers to Luke Perone, hero of "The Last Mona Lisa," and a descendant of the man who stole the Mona Lisa from the Louvre in 1911.

Jonathan will be at the Northshire bookstore, in Saratoga Springs, New York at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17. He and S.J. Rozan will discuss their latest books. Rozan’s "The Mayors of New York" follows the mystery behind the disappearance of the teenage son of the mayor of New York.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
