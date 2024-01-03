© 2024
Vox Pop

Stories from classic rock's glory days with Tom Werman

Published January 3, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Vox Pop logo
WAMC
Book cover - "Turn It Up!" by Tom Werman
WAMC

Legendary record producer Tom Werman joins us to talk about the heady days of rock n' roll in the 1970's, 80's and 90's. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Through his work as an A&R man and record producer, Tom Werman played a key role in the success of some of the biggest names in what has now become known as classic rock. Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Ted Nugent, Mötley Crüe, Twisted Sister, Blue Oyster Cult, Jeff Beck, Poison and many more. By the end of his career, he had twenty-three gold- or platinum albums and cumulative sales of more than fifty-two million copies. 

He’s written a new book detailing his remarkable career, Turn It Up!: My time making hit records in the glory days of rock music.

