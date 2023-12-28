Will Hermes - Best Music of 2023

Will Hermes is a contributing editor at Rolling Stone, a longtime contributor to NPR’s All Things Considered and The New York Times, and the author of "Love Goes to Buildings on Fire." This year, FSG released his new book “Lou Reed: The King of New York” - and now - he’s joining us to talk about music he enjoyed in 2023.

Playlist on Spotify.

Will’s list:

boygenius — the record

Once More: Jenni Muldaur & Teddy Thompson Sing The Great Country Duets

Wednesday — Rat Saw God

Jason Isbell – Weathervanes

Kavita Shah - Cape Verdean Blues

Jamie Branch — Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))

Lisa O’Neill — All of This Is Chance

Lankum — False Lankum

Mitski — The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

Cat Power – Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

Wilco – Cousin

SZA – SOS

Jamila Woods – Water Made Me

Caroline Polacheck – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

Kelela - Raven

Yaeji — With a Hammer

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love In Exile

Sofia Kourtesis - Madres

Anohni — My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross

Noname – Sundial

Sampha – Lahai

Jess Williamson – Time Ain’t Accidental

Sarah’s additions:

Merrily We Roll Along new Broadway Cast Recording

Matt Rogers - Have You Heard of Christmas?

Scott McMicken and the Ever-Expanding - Shabang