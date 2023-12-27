Book Picks Roundtable Round-Up for 2023
Joe Donahue is joined by 4 independent booksellers from our Book Picks rotation and they spend (nearly) an hour talking about the best books they read this year.
WAMC’s Joe Donahue:
The Bee Sting by Paul Murray
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Harold by Steven Wright
I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men by Claire Keegan
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis
The Wren, the Wren by Anne Enright
Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York:
Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Shards by Brett Easton Ellis
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
Rouge by Mona Awad
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson
Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley
Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond by Henry Winkler (audio, read by the author)
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (audio, read by Michelle Williams)
Coming 2024 - Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Cheryl McKeon from The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, New York:
Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea
Lady Tan's Circle of Women by Lisa See
The Trackers by Charles Frazier
The Queen of Dirt Island by Donal Ryan
The Madstone by Elizabeth Crook
Absolution by Alice McDermott
Again and Again by Jonathan Evison
Coming 2024 - The Women by Kristin Hannah
Cold Victory by Karl Marlantes
Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts:
Our Strangers by Lydia Davis
Cat Brushing by Jane Campbell (2022)
Women Holding Things by Maira Kalman (2022)
Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments by Joe Posnanski
Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine by Mark Davidson and Parker Fishel
What Goes on in a Beaver Pond by Becky Cushing Gop
The Auburn Conference by Tom Piazza
Be: An Alphabet of Astonishment by Michael Lipson
Red Balcony by Jonathan Wilson
The Shadow Docket by Stephen Vladeck
Hidden Demons by Margery Metzger
Coming 2024: Until August by Gabriel García Márquez
Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York:
I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
Mrs. S by K. Patrick
North Woods by Daniel Mason
In My Dreams by Effie Lada
A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat
The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year by Margaret Renkl
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
The Children's Bach by Helen Garner, forward by Rumaan Alam
So Late in the Day by Claire Keegan
The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis
Coming 2024: Same as it Ever Was by Claire Lombardo