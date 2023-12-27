Book Picks Roundtable Round-Up for 2023

Joe Donahue is joined by 4 independent booksellers from our Book Picks rotation and they spend (nearly) an hour talking about the best books they read this year.

WAMC’s Joe Donahue:

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Harold by Steven Wright

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men by Claire Keegan

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis

The Wren, the Wren by Anne Enright

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York:

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane

The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni

Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The Shards by Brett Easton Ellis

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Rouge by Mona Awad

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson

Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley

Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond by Henry Winkler (audio, read by the author)

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (audio, read by Michelle Williams)

Coming 2024 - Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Cheryl McKeon from The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, New York:

Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea

Lady Tan's Circle of Women by Lisa See

The Trackers by Charles Frazier

The Queen of Dirt Island by Donal Ryan

The Madstone by Elizabeth Crook

Absolution by Alice McDermott

Again and Again by Jonathan Evison

Coming 2024 - The Women by Kristin Hannah

Cold Victory by Karl Marlantes

Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts:

Our Strangers by Lydia Davis

Cat Brushing by Jane Campbell (2022)

Women Holding Things by Maira Kalman (2022)

Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments by Joe Posnanski

Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine by Mark Davidson and Parker Fishel

What Goes on in a Beaver Pond by Becky Cushing Gop

The Auburn Conference by Tom Piazza

Be: An Alphabet of Astonishment by Michael Lipson

Red Balcony by Jonathan Wilson

The Shadow Docket by Stephen Vladeck

Hidden Demons by Margery Metzger

Coming 2024: Until August by Gabriel García Márquez

Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York:

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

Mrs. S by K. Patrick

North Woods by Daniel Mason

In My Dreams by Effie Lada

A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat

The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year by Margaret Renkl

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

The Children's Bach by Helen Garner, forward by Rumaan Alam

So Late in the Day by Claire Keegan

The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis

Coming 2024: Same as it Ever Was by Claire Lombardo