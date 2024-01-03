All Kicks, No Bricks: "A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers" by Russ Bengston

The new book, "A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers," is a celebration of the iconic shoes and superstars who have defined the sport for decades.

A book for both hoops fans and sneaker obsessives, the history is a fascinating look at the sport written with authority and experience by former Complex and SLAM magazine editor Russ Bengtson.

From primeval Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars to Reebok Pumps and myth-making Air Jordans to super-high-tech Nike Adapt BBs, each chapter breaks down how a specific sneaker defined an era of basketball, transformed the culture, or changed the game.