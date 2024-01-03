© 2024
The Roundtable

All Kicks, No Bricks: "A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers" by Russ Bengston

By Joe Donahue
Published January 3, 2024 at 11:29 AM EST
Workman Publishing Company

The new book, "A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers," is a celebration of the iconic shoes and superstars who have defined the sport for decades.

A book for both hoops fans and sneaker obsessives, the history is a fascinating look at the sport written with authority and experience by former Complex and SLAM magazine editor Russ Bengtson.

From primeval Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars to Reebok Pumps and myth-making Air Jordans to super-high-tech Nike Adapt BBs, each chapter breaks down how a specific sneaker defined an era of basketball, transformed the culture, or changed the game.

The Roundtable
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
