The Roundtable

"Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel" at Fenimore Art Museum

By Joe Donahue
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
Arnold Lobel, Illustration for Frog and Toad All Year (HarperCollins), Courtesy of the Estate of Arnold Lobel - © 1976 Arnold Lobel
Fenimore Art Museum
Arnold Lobel, Illustration for Frog and Toad All Year (HarperCollins), Courtesy of the Estate of Arnold Lobel - © 1976 Arnold Lobel

The exhibition "Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel" is on display through the end of the year at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown.

Lobel is the author and illustrator of some of the most beloved children’s books produced since the late 1960s. Included among these are his "Frog and Toad" series (1971–79), "Mouse Soup" (1977), and "Fables" (1980), which was awarded the prestigious Caldecott Medal.

The exhibition features over one hundred original illustrations and works on paper highlighting Lobel’s detailed illustration technique and warm, funny tales of love and friendship, mostly among animal friends.

To tell us more – we welcome: Director of Exhibitions Chris Rossi and Arnold Lobel’s daughter, Adrianne.

Lobel has an exhibit of her own work at Fenimore this fall as well, "Nature Composed: Paintings and Tapestries by Adrianne Lobel." Before turning to painting fulltime, she enjoyed a decades-long career as an award-winning scenic designer for theater, opera, film, and dance.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
