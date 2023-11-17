"Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel" at Fenimore Art Museum

The exhibition "Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel" is on display through the end of the year at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown.

Lobel is the author and illustrator of some of the most beloved children’s books produced since the late 1960s. Included among these are his "Frog and Toad" series (1971–79), "Mouse Soup" (1977), and "Fables" (1980), which was awarded the prestigious Caldecott Medal.

The exhibition features over one hundred original illustrations and works on paper highlighting Lobel’s detailed illustration technique and warm, funny tales of love and friendship, mostly among animal friends.

To tell us more – we welcome: Director of Exhibitions Chris Rossi and Arnold Lobel’s daughter, Adrianne.

Lobel has an exhibit of her own work at Fenimore this fall as well, "Nature Composed: Paintings and Tapestries by Adrianne Lobel." Before turning to painting fulltime, she enjoyed a decades-long career as an award-winning scenic designer for theater, opera, film, and dance.