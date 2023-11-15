Jan Brett: Winter Wonderland Tour

Jan Brett’s Winter Wonderland Bus Tour will highlight her beloved wintery backlist books just in time for the holiday season. Jan Brett will travel across the country to visit bookstores, schools, and libraries in a showstopping bus branded with her familiar book characters.

One of the first stops is at the Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs on Saturday the 25th of November. It is a part of aNorthshire Bookstore event along with the friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library. This event will include a drawing demonstration, author presentation, meet and greet with the Hedgie Costume Character, and a book signing.

Jan Brett is an author of 40 picture books with more than 44 million in print. Brett is known for her exquisite art which is recognized as being among the finest in children’s books today.

We welcome Jan Brett to The Roundtable to tell us more.