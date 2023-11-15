© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jan Brett: Winter Wonderland Tour

By Joe Donahue
Published November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST

Jan Brett’s Winter Wonderland Bus Tour will highlight her beloved wintery backlist books just in time for the holiday season. Jan Brett will travel across the country to visit bookstores, schools, and libraries in a showstopping bus branded with her familiar book characters.

One of the first stops is at the Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs on Saturday the 25th of November. It is a part of aNorthshire Bookstore event along with the friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library. This event will include a drawing demonstration, author presentation, meet and greet with the Hedgie Costume Character, and a book signing.

Jan Brett is an author of 40 picture books with more than 44 million in print. Brett is known for her exquisite art which is recognized as being among the finest in children’s books today.

We welcome Jan Brett to The Roundtable to tell us more.

Tags
The Roundtable jan brettWinter Wonderland Tourauthorillustrator
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More