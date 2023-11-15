If Samantha Bee isn't one of your favorite women, then we don't know what to do with you

Comedian and host Samantha Bee has received global recognition from the success of her weekly late-night comedy series, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” which was nominated for 70 awards and ran for seven seasons on TBS. Bee has personally been nominated for 18 Emmy awards, winning for both writing and executive producing the longest running satirical late-night show hosted by a woman.

In 2003, Sam Bee joined Comedy Central's “The Daily Show.” She left in 2015 and currently holds the title of longest-serving regular “Daily Show” correspondent. She is the author of the essay collection “I Know I Am, But What Are You?” and has been featured in TIME100: The Most Influential People. This month, she launched a new podcast entitled “Choice Words with Sam Bee” with Lemonada.

Samantha Bee is currently on tour with a new live show “Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education” and she’ll be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 17 and at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Saturday, November 18.

Please note: when we recorded this interview, the WGA strike had just ended and the SAG/AFTRA strike, which ended last week, was still ongoing.