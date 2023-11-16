© 2023
Vir Das: Mind Fool Tour at The Egg 11/18

By Joe Donahue
Published November 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST
Comedian Vir Das will bring his "Mind Fool" Tour to The Egg in Albany, New York on November 18. It comes as his new special, "Landing" is currently streaming on Netflix and was just nominated for a 2023 International Emmy for “Best Comedy.”.

Taped in NYC, "Landing" is about the aftermath of Vir’s 2021 “Two Indias” speech at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. The video went viral and created an international stir.

The monologue highlighted that India, like so many nations, is a country of polarity and contradictions. Das earned widespread praise for the speech, as division and political hypocrisy are issues citizens across the globe have had to reckon with in recent years. After the show, Vir boarded a plane back to his home in Mumbai and by the time he disembarked, his whole world had been turned upside down. In that week alone he had seven charges filed against him by both citizens and Indian government officials including defamation, sedition, and denigrating India on foreign soil. He was labelled a terrorist in media headlines. That same week he also received an International Emmy Nomination for his special "Vir Das: For India."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
