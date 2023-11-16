Jim Brickman at UPH 11/17 presenting “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas”

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number-one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits and two Grammy nominations and next, he’ll be in the Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17.

Jim Brickman will present to the crowd with his uplifting, “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas” concert. The Grammy-nominated songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs “Love of My Life” “Valentine” and “Angel Eyes” plus a few holiday favorites like “The Gift.”