© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jim Brickman at UPH 11/17 presenting “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas”

By Joe Donahue
Published November 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST
Jim Brickman - Fall 2023 tour artwork
Provided

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number-one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits and two Grammy nominations and next, he’ll be in the Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17.

Jim Brickman will present to the crowd with his uplifting, “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas” concert. The Grammy-nominated songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs “Love of My Life” “Valentine” and “Angel Eyes” plus a few holiday favorites like “The Gift.”

Tags
The Roundtable UPHUniversal Preservation Hallpianopianistchristmas
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More