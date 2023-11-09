"He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters" by Schuyler Bailar

In recent years, anti-transgender legislation has been introduced in state governments around the United States in record-breaking numbers.

Schuyler Bailer’s new book “He/She/They: How We Talk about Gender and Why it Matters,” uses science, history, and personal stories to give readers essential language and context for gender understanding, acceptance, and connection.

Schuyler Bailer is an educator, author, and advocate. He became the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men’s team when he swam for Harvard. Schuyler’s exemplary work has earned him numerous honors including NYC Pride Grand Marshall, the Out 100, LGBTQ Nation’s Instagram Advocate of the year, and the Harvard Varsity Director’s Award. In addition to being one of the top LGBTQ+ educators and advocates, Schuyler is a leading DEI speaker and advisor who has been featured in countless media outlets. Schuyler also hosts the hit podcast “Dear Schuyler” on gender and culture and is the creator of the groundbreaking LaneChanger.com gender literacy online learning series. He holds a degree in Cognitive Neuroscience and Evolutionary Psychology from Harvard, and works in four research labs focusing in clinical psychology and public health.