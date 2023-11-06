Tank and the Bangas at Skidmore

Tank and the Bangas is a musical group based in New Orleans, Louisiana. The band won the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest and in November 2019, they were nominated in the Best New Artist category for the 2020 Grammy Awards. They have released three studio albums, Thinktank (2013), Green Balloon (2019), and Red Balloon (2022) - the latter of which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album.

On Friday, November 10 Tank and the Bangas will perform at the Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, and the night before, Tarriona “Tank” Ball will read from her debut poetry collection “Vulnerable AF” in the Payne Room at The Tang, also of course, on the Skidmore Campus.

Tarriona "Tank" Ball joins us to talk about music, poetry, and the Emmy nomination for her PBS series "Ritual" which examines how various traditions across the South can reveal complexities of the past while exploring possibilities for the future.