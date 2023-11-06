© 2023
The Roundtable

Tank and the Bangas at Skidmore

By Sarah LaDuke
Published November 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon photo shoot
provided
/
https://www.tankandthebangas.com/
Tank and the Bangas

Tank and the Bangas is a musical group based in New Orleans, Louisiana. The band won the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest and in November 2019, they were nominated in the Best New Artist category for the 2020 Grammy Awards. They have released three studio albums, Thinktank (2013), Green Balloon (2019), and Red Balloon (2022) - the latter of which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album.

On Friday, November 10 Tank and the Bangas will perform at the Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, and the night before, Tarriona “Tank” Ball will read from her debut poetry collection “Vulnerable AF” in the Payne Room at The Tang, also of course, on the Skidmore Campus.

Tarriona "Tank" Ball joins us to talk about music, poetry, and the Emmy nomination for her PBS series "Ritual" which examines how various traditions across the South can reveal complexities of the past while exploring possibilities for the future.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
