Nancy Hoffman Gallery in NYC presents "Harvest" by Rhinebeck based sculptor Judy Fox

On September 7 of this year, the Nancy Hoffman Gallery in New York City opened “Harvest,” an exhibition of some 50 newly created terra-cotta sculptures by Judy Fox, made in her studio in Rhinebeck, New York.

The sculptures depict fruits and vegetables animated by an understanding of the human body and the relationships that threaten all bodies: fertility, growth, overgrowth, malformation, violence, disease, and the persistence of beauty. Harvest continues a migration from the painted figures that launched Fox’s sculpture practice in the 1980s.

Judy Fox has participated in numerous exhibitions around the U.S. and in Europe. A fellow of both Yaddo and MacDowell residencies, she has received awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the “Anonymous Was a Woman” Foundation, the National Academy of Design, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, the New York Foundation for the Arts, and the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Fox has been a speaker and visiting artist at various institutions and conferences in the U.S. and abroad. She is a Senior Critic and professor at the New York Academy of Art.