The Roundtable

Nancy Hoffman Gallery in NYC presents "Harvest" by Rhinebeck based sculptor Judy Fox

By Sarah LaDuke
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Judy Fox - Harvest Carrot Bad Apple Parsnip Broccoli Cassava 2023, terra cotta casein paint
Judy Fox
/
Nancy Hoffman Gallery
Judy Fox - Harvest
Carrot
Bad Apple
Parsnip
Broccoli
Cassava

2023, terra cotta casein paint

On September 7 of this year, the Nancy Hoffman Gallery in New York City opened “Harvest,” an exhibition of some 50 newly created terra-cotta sculptures by Judy Fox, made in her studio in Rhinebeck, New York.

The sculptures depict fruits and vegetables animated by an understanding of the human body and the relationships that threaten all bodies: fertility, growth, overgrowth, malformation, violence, disease, and the persistence of beauty. Harvest continues a migration from the painted figures that launched Fox’s sculpture practice in the 1980s.

Judy Fox has participated in numerous exhibitions around the U.S. and in Europe. A fellow of both Yaddo and MacDowell residencies, she has received awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the “Anonymous Was a Woman” Foundation, the National Academy of Design, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, the New York Foundation for the Arts, and the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Fox has been a speaker and visiting artist at various institutions and conferences in the U.S. and abroad. She is a Senior Critic and professor at the New York Academy of Art.

The Roundtable sculptorsculptureartartistrhinebeckfruits and vegetablesanatomy
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Nocturne 4 Birdhouse - an all blue nighttime landscape painting
    Arts & Culture
    “Unborn Sun: The Paintings Of John Gordon Gauld" At Berkshire Botanical Garden
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Unborn Sun: The Paintings of John Gordon Gauld” is on view in The Leonhardt Galleries at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, Massachusetts…
  • Ink bottles - one part of Kazumi Tanaka's "INK: The Color of Manitoga"
    Arts & Culture
    Kazumi Tanaka's INK: The Color Of Manitoga
    Sarah LaDuke
    Manitoga is the house, studio, and 75-acre woodland garden of American industrial designer Russel Wright. Its Artist Residency program began in 2014. This…
  • David McIntyre and Sarah LaDuke at Hudson Hall
    The Roundtable
    "David McIntyre: Walking" at Hudson Hall through October 8
    Sarah LaDuke
    David McIntyre is a Scottish photographer, filmmaker, and artist based in the Hudson Valley of New York. In his early career, he achieved acclaim in photojournalism, portraiture, and fashion photography. McIntyre’s latest exhibition, “Walking” is currently on view at Hudson Hall.
  • Bah'hatteno Ina (Red River Mother), 2022 - Raven Halfmoon Stoneware, glaze - 56 × 42 × 23 in
    The Roundtable
    "Raven Halfmoon: Ancestors" - Caddo Nation artist's exhibition of large-scale sculpture at Art Omi
    Sarah LaDuke
    Art Omi in Ghent, New York presents the works of contemporary artists and architects, and offers a range of large-scale works in nature, plus a 1,500 square foot gallery. The Sculpture & Architecture Park currently offers more than 60 works by artists and architects on view, with pieces added or exchanged each year.“Raven Halfmoon: Ancestors” is the current exhibition on view in the Newmark Gallery at Art Omi through June 12. A member of the Caddo Nation, Halfmoon was born and raised in Oklahoma, and has always been strongly connected to the arts and her heritage. This is the first solo institutional exhibition of Raven Halfmoon’s work. The gallery is host to six recent large-scale ceramic sculptures. Halfmoon’s sculptures examine entanglements between past and present, sampling from an array of sources including graffiti, Caddo tattooing and mythology, and her own family history. I visited Art Omi recently and spoke with Senior Curator of the Sculpture & Architecture Park Sara O’Keefe and with artist, Raven Halfmoon.
  • Nick Cave "Until" at MASS MoCA
    Arts & Culture
    Nick Cave "Until" At MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    Nick Cave is an American fabric sculptor, dancer, and performance artist. He is best known for his Soundsuits: wearable fabric sculptures that are bright,…
  • Arts & Culture
    Darren Waterston's "Filthy Lucre" At MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    Painter Darren Waterston's installation Filthy Lucre is the centerpiece of Uncertain Beauty, his new exhibition at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA (on view…
