"Rodelinda" begins performances and an ambitious series of Handel opera productions at Hudson Hall

Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York has commissioned an ambitious multi-year series of operas by G.F. Handel with the daring, internationally acclaimed director (and Hudson resident) R.B. Schlather.

The first in the series, "Rodelinda," premieres at the hall on October 20. There will be 6 performances between the 20th and 29th of this month.

The production features a world-class cast of performers and a re-orchestration played by early music band Ruckus.

Envisioned as an ongoing collaboration to create opera for a new generation, this inaugural production builds on the extraordinary success of Schlather’s sold-out run of Virgil Thompson and Gertrude Stein’s "The Mother of Us All" at Hudson Hall in 2017.

R.B Schlather is an artist and opera director, associated with immersive installations and unconventional stagings that push the boundaries of traditional opera performance. In 2023 he was profiled in The New York Times as one of the American opera directors bringing “fresh visions to Europe’s opera stages.” His work has been praised for creating new and engaging experiences for audiences, while also challenging the norms of the operatic art form.

