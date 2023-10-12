© 2023
The Roundtable

SculptureNow 2023 at The Mount

By Sarah LaDuke
Published October 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
Joy Brown - One Leaning on Another
1 of 7  — Joy Brown - One Leaning on Another
Joy Brown - One Leaning on Another; SculptureNow 2023
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Blaze Konefal - Windwave Arbor
2 of 7  — Blaze Konefal - Windwave Arbor
Blaze Konefal - Windwave Arbor; SculptureNow 2023
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Deborah Carter - Unbridled
3 of 7  — Deborah Carter - Unbridled
Deborah Carter - Unbridled; SculptureNow 2023
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Byongdoo Moon - I Have Been Dreaming to Be a Tree
4 of 7  — Byongdoo Moon - I Have Been Dreaming to Be a Tree
Byongdoo Moon - I Have Been Dreaming to Be a Tree; SculptureNow 2023
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Robin Tost - Old Warrior
5 of 7  — Robin Tost - Old Warrior
Robin Tost - Old Warrior, SculptureNow 2023
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Harold Grinspoon - Everest
6 of 7  — Harold Grinspoon - Everest
Harold Grinspoon - Everest, SculptureNow 2023
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Bobby Sweet - Old Growth
7 of 7  — Bobby Sweet - Old Growth
Bobby Sweet - Old Growth; SculptureNow 2023
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC

SculptureNow was founded in The Berkshires in 1998 to promote the experience and knowledge of sculpture through exhibitions and educational outreach, and to offer artists venues for showing their work in the community.

For the past eleven years, they have collaborated with The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home in Lenox, MA, installing marvelously varied large-scale works by international artists all around The Mount’s gorgeous grounds, wooded paths, and gardens.

For 6 of those 11 years, I have been lucky enough to spend an afternoon touring the exhibition with Ann Jon, the founding Director of SculptureNow and a talented artist herself. Talking with Ann about sculpture is a delight and I’m happy to share this year’s SculptureNow tour.

Spending time with Ann Jon has been a highlight of my career and all of us here at WAMC wish her the best as she chooses her next adventure.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
