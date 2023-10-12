SculptureNow 2023 at The Mount

SculptureNow was founded in The Berkshires in 1998 to promote the experience and knowledge of sculpture through exhibitions and educational outreach, and to offer artists venues for showing their work in the community.

For the past eleven years, they have collaborated with The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home in Lenox, MA, installing marvelously varied large-scale works by international artists all around The Mount’s gorgeous grounds, wooded paths, and gardens.

For 6 of those 11 years, I have been lucky enough to spend an afternoon touring the exhibition with Ann Jon, the founding Director of SculptureNow and a talented artist herself. Talking with Ann about sculpture is a delight and I’m happy to share this year’s SculptureNow tour.

Spending time with Ann Jon has been a highlight of my career and all of us here at WAMC wish her the best as she chooses her next adventure.